Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders’ Envoys To U.S. Participate In Community Iftar At University Of Kansas

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at University of Kansas

KANSAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) Envoys from the Muslim Council of Elders to the United States, tasked with reviving the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan and promoting the values of enlightened Islamic moderation, took part in a communal iftar hosted by the University of Kansas in collaboration with the Islamic Center of Lawrence.

The event was attended by members of the Muslim community, as well as university students and faculty members.

During their participation, Osama Khaled, a researcher at the Technical Office of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Ahmed Sobhi, a member of the Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism, gave an introductory presentation on the efforts of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the Muslim Council of Elders in fostering dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

They also highlighted various initiatives aimed at promoting peace, compassion, and cooperation among people of different backgrounds while reinforcing the positive integration of Muslims into their societies and addressing all forms of extremism, racism, intolerance, discrimination, and Islamophobia.

The delegation of envoys from the Muslim Council of Elders also participated in a roundtable discussion on Arabic language education at the same university. The session explored key traditions observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan, featuring discussions on Islamic customs and traditions in countries such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, Nigeria, and Morocco.

This event was coordinated with the university’s Departments of Religious Studies, Arabic Language, and African American Studies and was attended by the heads of the Religious Studies and African American Studies departments at the University of Kansas.

For the second consecutive year, the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has remained committed to dispatching religious delegations to various countries around the world during Ramadan. These efforts aim to advance the principles of moderation and enlightened Islamic thought, reaffirming the significance of religious diplomacy in fostering peace and promoting dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.

This year, the initiative includes more than 32 Quran reciters and scholars, who have been sent to nine countries worldwide, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the United States. These envoys lead prayers, recite the Glorious Quran, and deliver sermons, religious lessons, and lectures.

Through these efforts, the Muslim Council of Elders seeks to strengthen connections with Muslim communities across the globe, enhance religious awareness, and support their positive integration into their respective societies—protecting them from the influence of extremist ideologies and shielding them from falling prey to violent and terrorist groups.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist World Education Russia Egypt Germany Same Lawrence Lead Spain Indonesia Italy United States Kazakhstan Malaysia Morocco Nigeria Muslim Event All From Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

56 seconds ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

1 minute ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

31 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

1 hour ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

2 hours ago
29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

3 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

4 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

4 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East