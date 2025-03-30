- Home
Muslim Council Of Elders Expresses Condolences, Solidarity With Thailand, Myanmar Over Earthquake Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of Myanmar following the powerful earthquake that struck both countries, resulting in the tragic loss of hundreds of lives and numerous injuries.
In a statement today, the Council extended its heartfelt condolences to the governments and peoples of both nations, as well as to the families of the victims. It prays to Allah the Almighty to grant the injured a swift and full recovery.
