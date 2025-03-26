Muslim Council of Elders' female envoys spread values of tolerance, coexistence around world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – This year, the Muslim Council of Elders’ Ramadan convoys included several female envoys for the first time, aimed at enhancing communication bridges with Muslim women worldwide. They assist in understanding religious matters, provide support to correct religious misconceptions, and foster Islamic values.

Additionally, they promote enlightened, moderate thought and encourage positive integration into the communities in which they live. This initiative has been greatly appreciated and received positive reactions from women in these communities, who have expressed their gratitude for the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and its supportive stance on women's rights.

In Italy, a female envoy from the Muslim Council of Elders organised several events and activities in the cities of La Città, Brescia, and Oggiono. These focused on enhancing the positive integration of Muslim women while maintaining their identity, their role in family building, societal upliftment, and raising generations capable of carrying the message of tolerance, coexistence, and peace. Additionally, lectures covered topics such as the jurisprudence of worship, personal status, and psychological and spiritual support, among others.

In Spain, a female envoy from the Muslim Council of Elders delivered several lectures and seminars at the Al-Noor Mosque in Madrid, which also emphasized the Islamic honour and rights granted to women, their elevated status, and the encouragement of kindness towards them, highlighting the significant role of women in building nations and homelands.

In Indonesia, a female envoy from the Muslim Council of Elders organised numerous events at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, attended by thousands of women, girls, and students. She also made visits to various academic institutions delivering a series of lectures on the role of the Quran in shaping the character of the educating mother, its impact on future generations, the status of women in islam, and their role in nurturing future generations.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, envoys from the Muslim Council of Elders continue their varied efforts in spreading the correct teachings of Islam, combating extremist thought, and correcting misconceptions for the second consecutive year. They are participating in missions involving over 32 male and female envoys across nine countries including Spain, Italy, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the United States. These envoys lead prayers, recite the Quran, and conduct many lessons, sermons, and religious seminars. These missions are part of the Council's efforts to emphasize the importance of religious diplomacy in promoting peace and spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and human coexistence.