Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Highlights Braille's Role In Fostering Inclusion For Visually Impaired Persons

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Muslim Council of Elders highlights Braille's role in fostering inclusion for visually impaired persons

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has emphasised the crucial role of Braille as a bridge of communication connecting persons with visual impairments to diverse fields of knowledge and learning.

The Council highlighted how Braille fosters positive societal integration, empowering these individuals to contribute their unique talents and skills to the advancement of communities and nations.

In a statement marking World Braille Day, observed annually on January 4th, the Council called for leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence to maximise the benefits of Braille.

These efforts, it noted, would encourage persons with visual impairments to read, learn, and engage actively in their societies.

The statement also underscored islam’s compassion for people of determination, especially persons with visual impairments, advocating for measures to simplify their daily lives and ensure they receive their rightful place in society. “Islam honours them in both this world and the hereafter, promising them blessings and rewards.”

With their remarkable determination and unique abilities, many have achieved outstanding success in fields such as philosophy, management, and the humanities. "Islamic history is filled with inspiring examples of their contributions," it added.

Related Topics

World January Muslim

Recent Stories

UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban

UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban

17 seconds ago
 Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Ma ..

Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’

23 seconds ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights Braille's role ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights Braille's role in fostering inclusion for vi ..

34 seconds ago
 ICRC calls for maintaining ceasefire in Lebanon

ICRC calls for maintaining ceasefire in Lebanon

40 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

10 hours ago
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

19 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

19 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

20 hours ago
 Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

20 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

20 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East