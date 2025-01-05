- Home
Muslim Council Of Elders Highlights Braille's Role In Fostering Inclusion For Visually Impaired Persons
January 05, 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has emphasised the crucial role of Braille as a bridge of communication connecting persons with visual impairments to diverse fields of knowledge and learning.
The Council highlighted how Braille fosters positive societal integration, empowering these individuals to contribute their unique talents and skills to the advancement of communities and nations.
In a statement marking World Braille Day, observed annually on January 4th, the Council called for leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence to maximise the benefits of Braille.
These efforts, it noted, would encourage persons with visual impairments to read, learn, and engage actively in their societies.
The statement also underscored islam’s compassion for people of determination, especially persons with visual impairments, advocating for measures to simplify their daily lives and ensure they receive their rightful place in society. “Islam honours them in both this world and the hereafter, promising them blessings and rewards.”
With their remarkable determination and unique abilities, many have achieved outstanding success in fields such as philosophy, management, and the humanities. "Islamic history is filled with inspiring examples of their contributions," it added.
