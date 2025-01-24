Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong learning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, emphasises the critical importance of advancing education and fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

These efforts are essential for building and empowering generations capable of upholding the values of coexistence, tolerance, and human fraternity.

In a statement marking the International Day of Education, observed annually on January 24th, the Council underscored that access to an inclusive educational environment offering equal opportunities is a fundamental right for every individual, particularly in regions affected by conflicts, wars, and rising poverty rates.

The Council stressed that investing in and developing education is vital for equipping generations with knowledge, enabling them to keep pace with technological advancements, foster dialogue, and achieve sustainable development.

The statement further emphasised that islam elevates the status of knowledge and learning, recognising them as the foundation for building civilisations and ensuring their advancement and prosperity.

The Muslim Council of Elders is deeply committed to raising awareness about the importance of education, eradicating intellectual illiteracy, correcting misconceptions, countering extremist ideologies, and promoting the values of tolerance and cultural and human coexistence.

The Council also organises specialised programmes to empower children and youth to champion the values of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and peace. Among these is the Ethics Education Fellowship Program for children, conducted in collaboration with international institutions and organisations, which aims to instill human values within educational systems. This programme has benefited over 8,000 children across six countries worldwide. Similarly, the Azadi Fellowship in Pakistan has trained 25 young men and women from various sects to foster religious and cultural dialogue and counter extremism.

Additionally, the Council has launched the Global Student Dialogues Program in partnership with Georgetown University to educate university students about the values of human fraternity and strengthen interfaith and intercultural solidarity.