Muslim Council Of Elders Holds Iftar For Malaysian Religious Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian religious leaders

KUALA lUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) The Malaysian branch of the Muslim Council of Elders held an iftar for Malaysian religious leaders as part of the Council's message of spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.

During the iftar ceremony, Datuk Senator Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, member of the Muslim Council of Elders and Malaysia's former Minister of Islamic Affairs, affirmed that the Council under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, places a great emphasis on promoting dialogue, understanding, and respect between followers of different religions.

Al-Bakri added that the Council's Malaysian branch is eager to improve communications with all sectors of the Malaysian society while also emphasising that the ceremony represents a chance to interact and emphasise the human commonalities that bring them together.

The attendees praised the Muslim Council of Elders' efforts to promote peace and coexistence and appreciated the Council's efforts and endeavours to spread the principles of fraternity and coexistence. They also expressed gratitude for the 2019 Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed by Dr. el-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church. Participants also agreed that the Malaysian branch of the Muslim Council of Elders would be one of Malaysia's Primary resources for understanding true islam and propagating the ideals of love, coexistence, and peace.

