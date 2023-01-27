UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders Hosts Seminars, Workshops At Cairo International Book Fair

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) CAIRO, 26th January, 2023 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders is hosting a number of seminars and workshops at its stand at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair from the 25th of January until the 6th of February 2023.

A total of 14 seminars and 3 workshops discussing various prominent contemporary topics and issues will take place during the fair's duration.

Seminar topics include; ‘Muslim Women and Contemporary Challenges’, ‘Memories of Seeking Knowledge’, ‘A step towards promoting Human Fraternity’, ‘Islamic Heritage: Methods of Reading and Understanding’, ‘Atheism and its Dangers to Society’, ‘Academic Integration in Islamic Society’, ‘Renewal of Religious Discourse: Reality and Hopes’, ‘Tips for Arabic Students’, ‘Content Creation: Awareness and Purpose’ as well as a poetry evening to go with a celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity and a series of workshops by members of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum.

The seminars will feature a number of senior Al-Azhar scholars as well as other intellectual figures, university professors, Emerging Peace Makers Forum members, and young social media influencers.

The Council’s participation at the Cairo International Book Fair comes as part of His Eminence the Grand Imam’s vision of promoting dialogue and spreading tolerance and peace globally as well as building bridges of cooperation with people of all backgrounds.

