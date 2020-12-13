UrduPoint.com
Muslim Council Of Elders Launches 'Hokama Peace Academy'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has announced the launch of the ‘Hokama Peace Academy’ as part of its continued commitment to spreading the values of tolerance, peace and coexistence among the next generation of academics, scholars and leaders.

The inaugural edition of the Hokama Peace academy will focus on mediation and peaceful dispute-settlement with the initial phase of the course being held virtually. With a total of 40 participants from 16 different countries, the Academy aims to inspire and support its participants to ultimately establish their own initiatives in the field of mediation within their communities.

Commenting on the launch of the Academy, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, said, "We are delighted to launch the Hokama Peace Academy, a project which aims to inspire some of the brightest young minds who are passionate about peacebuilding.

"Such exciting initiatives have long been a staple of the Muslim Council of Elders’ strategy of bringing people from different backgrounds together for a better and more peaceful world for us and future generations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the initial stage of the Academy’s first edition will be held online, although we hope to be able to physically hold training programs sometime in the near future."

