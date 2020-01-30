Muslim Council of Elders launches ‘Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity’

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 30th January 2020 (WAM) - The Muslim Council of Elders has announced the launch of the ‘Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity’ which is set to be held at Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi on the 3rd and 4th of February 2020.

The event is set to be held as part of the one year anniversary of the signing of the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ which was signed in 2019 by His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church.

The Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr Sultan Al Remeithi said, "The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar is a major player in spreading the values of human fraternity and achieving the noble goals of the Human Fraternity Document. The Human Fraternity Document calls for, "intellectuals, philosophers, religious figures, artists, media professionals and men and women of culture in every part of the world". Therefore, achieving human fraternity is a shared responsibility for everyone cited in the document, particularly media professionals."

Al Remeithi added, "It important to not regulate the rhetoric or the material published through media channels, but rather, it is important to afford a common space for media professionals to meet and agree on a shared vision of human fraternity for their profession, which would be of great benefit for all involved.

The Secretary General of the Council concluded by stating, "Targeting Arab media is considered the starting point for this initiative due to the current conflicts taking place in the Arab world and its urgent need for human fraternity and coexistence. It is hoped that this initiative can continue in other regions around the world, and that Arab media will be the first group to begin applying human fraternity into their line of work."

For his part, the Secretary General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity Mohamed Abdulsalam said, "There is no doubt that media outlets are an important medium that shape public opinion and awareness on certain issues. To properly spread the values of human fraternity, one cannot ignore the great power that the media possesses, which was realized by His Eminence the Grand Imam and Pope Francis upon drafting the Human Fraternity Document."

Abdulsalam stated, "The Convention is to be held during the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document on the 3rd and 4th of February 2020. will feature some of the most prominent media personalities in the Arab world, who in turn will represent some of the most influential media institutions and organizations in the region from all Arab countries."