UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders Launches ‘Media Against Hate’ Conference In Amman

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Muslim Council of Elders launches ‘Media Against Hate’ conference in Amman

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) The Muslim Council of Elders launched the "Media Against Hate" conference in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in partnership with the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Member of the Muslim Council of Elders and Senior Advisor to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, and with the participation of over a hundred Arab media professionals.

The event’s opening speeches were given by Dr. Mohammed Al Momani, Former Jordanian Minister of Media Affairs, on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Father Rifat Badr, Head of the Catholic Centre for Research and Media in Amman.

"Jordan is at the forefront of nations that defend humanitarian and civilised values, as one of the first participants of the war against terror. This conference will undoubtedly serve as an honourable counterbalance to hate speech, which has invaded various media platforms. I also encourage all participants to study and train to stem the tide of hate speech in the media," Dr. Momani said.

Dr. Al Remeithi stated, "I would like to thank His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and the Jordanian leadership for establishing a unique model of coexistence and tolerance over the years.

I would also like to thank His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi for his patronage of the conference."

"This conference aims to create a coalition of media professionals to counter hate speech and discrimination in the Arab media, which can be achieved by strengthening ethical standards and media charters that uphold human dignity. While the current media landscape is filled with good practices, we have plenty of room to improve it further, and this is something we aim to do by providing the required resources and training for journalists and organisations. I call on the entire media industry to do its best to counter intolerance and political manipulation," he added.

"Communication tools can serve as building blocks for bridges of love and not walls of segregation, discrimination and hate. I would like to thank all members of the media who have worked tirelessly to maintain solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to focus our efforts towards hosting conferences and seminars that promote ethical media practices and the values of peace within the media," Father Badr affirmed.

Related Topics

Amman Ghazi Muslim Media Event All Industry Best Arab Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

6 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

8 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

8 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.