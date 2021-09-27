Muslim Council of Elders launches ‘Media Against Hate’ conference in Amman

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) The Muslim Council of Elders launched the "Media Against Hate" conference in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in partnership with the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Member of the Muslim Council of Elders and Senior Advisor to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, and with the participation of over a hundred Arab media professionals.

The event’s opening speeches were given by Dr. Mohammed Al Momani, Former Jordanian Minister of Media Affairs, on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Father Rifat Badr, Head of the Catholic Centre for Research and Media in Amman.

"Jordan is at the forefront of nations that defend humanitarian and civilised values, as one of the first participants of the war against terror. This conference will undoubtedly serve as an honourable counterbalance to hate speech, which has invaded various media platforms. I also encourage all participants to study and train to stem the tide of hate speech in the media," Dr. Momani said.

Dr. Al Remeithi stated, "I would like to thank His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and the Jordanian leadership for establishing a unique model of coexistence and tolerance over the years.

I would also like to thank His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi for his patronage of the conference."

"This conference aims to create a coalition of media professionals to counter hate speech and discrimination in the Arab media, which can be achieved by strengthening ethical standards and media charters that uphold human dignity. While the current media landscape is filled with good practices, we have plenty of room to improve it further, and this is something we aim to do by providing the required resources and training for journalists and organisations. I call on the entire media industry to do its best to counter intolerance and political manipulation," he added.

"Communication tools can serve as building blocks for bridges of love and not walls of segregation, discrimination and hate. I would like to thank all members of the media who have worked tirelessly to maintain solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to focus our efforts towards hosting conferences and seminars that promote ethical media practices and the values of peace within the media," Father Badr affirmed.