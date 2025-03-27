Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures in Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders organised a communal Iftar event for religious leaders and figures in Indonesia, attended by numerous officials, diplomats, religious institutions, and civil society organisations, aimed at enhancing dialogue, tolerance, and mutual coexistence.

The Iftar, organised by the Southeast Asian branch of the Muslim Council of Elders for the third consecutive year, saw the attendance of many notable figures, including Dr. Muhammad Quraish Shihab, Indonesia's former Minister of Religious Affairs and member of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, Indonesia's former Minister of Religious Affairs, and Kamaruddin Amin, Secretary-General of Indonesia's Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The event was also attended by several significant religious and community leaders from various Indonesian institutions such as Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah, the Indonesian Ulema Council, the Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI), the Bishops' Conference of Indonesia, as well as Hindu, Buddhist, and Confucian religious leaders in Indonesia, alongside envoys from the Muslim Council of Elders in Indonesia during the month of Ramadan including reciters and preachers.

In his opening speech, Dr. Muhammad Quraish Shihab emphasised the importance of revitalising the role of religious leaders in guiding society towards peace, tolerance, and constructive interfaith dialogue, noting that the Muslim Council of Elders considers enhancing this role as one of its main priorities.

For their part, participants expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, sustainable development, and positive interaction between cultures. They also praised the vital role played by the Council in creating an environment conducive to religious dialogue and enhancing understanding and coexistence among religions.

The Iftar event is part of the ongoing efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders to promote coexistence and civilisational dialogue among different peoples and cultures.