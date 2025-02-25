Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia

BANDUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) As part of its ongoing efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue in Southeast Asia, the Muslim Council of Elders is organising 'Harmony Camp 2025' in Bandung, Indonesia, from 24th to 27th February 2025.

The camp is being held in collaboration with several organisations dedicated to interfaith dialogue and environmental issues, including Eco Learning Camp-Bandung, the Center for Islamic Studies at the National University of Indonesia, the Gusdurian Network, and Greenfaith Indonesia.

The event is being coordinated by the Southeast Asia Regional Branch of the Muslim Council of Elders, headquartered in Jakarta. It will bring together forty young men and women from six different religious backgrounds, selected from among dozens of applicants for this unique initiative.

The camp aims to foster mutual understanding among followers of different faiths, provide a platform for dialogue and communication among young people, and raise environmental awareness by highlighting the role of religious values in climate protection.

This initiative is part of the Muslim Council of Elders’ broader mission to advance peaceful coexistence in Southeast Asia. The Council is dedicated to promoting dialogue, tolerance, and human fraternity among people of different cultures and religions while encouraging youth participation in initiatives that contribute to building more peaceful and inclusive societies.

Harmony Camp 2025 also builds on the Council’s longstanding commitment to youth engagement. Previous initiatives include the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, which held its first edition in London in 2018 and its second in Geneva in 2022, providing a platform for interfaith and intercultural dialogue among young leaders.

Additionally, the Council co-organised the Azadi Youth Fellowship in Pakistan, which trains young people to be ambassadors for peace and coexistence, as well as the Student Fellowship Dialogues for Human Fraternity in partnership with Georgetown University.