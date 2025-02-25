Muslim Council Of Elders Organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ In Indonesia
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM
BANDUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) As part of its ongoing efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue in Southeast Asia, the Muslim Council of Elders is organising 'Harmony Camp 2025' in Bandung, Indonesia, from 24th to 27th February 2025.
The camp is being held in collaboration with several organisations dedicated to interfaith dialogue and environmental issues, including Eco Learning Camp-Bandung, the Center for Islamic Studies at the National University of Indonesia, the Gusdurian Network, and Greenfaith Indonesia.
The event is being coordinated by the Southeast Asia Regional Branch of the Muslim Council of Elders, headquartered in Jakarta. It will bring together forty young men and women from six different religious backgrounds, selected from among dozens of applicants for this unique initiative.
The camp aims to foster mutual understanding among followers of different faiths, provide a platform for dialogue and communication among young people, and raise environmental awareness by highlighting the role of religious values in climate protection.
This initiative is part of the Muslim Council of Elders’ broader mission to advance peaceful coexistence in Southeast Asia. The Council is dedicated to promoting dialogue, tolerance, and human fraternity among people of different cultures and religions while encouraging youth participation in initiatives that contribute to building more peaceful and inclusive societies.
Harmony Camp 2025 also builds on the Council’s longstanding commitment to youth engagement. Previous initiatives include the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, which held its first edition in London in 2018 and its second in Geneva in 2022, providing a platform for interfaith and intercultural dialogue among young leaders.
Additionally, the Council co-organised the Azadi Youth Fellowship in Pakistan, which trains young people to be ambassadors for peace and coexistence, as well as the Student Fellowship Dialogues for Human Fraternity in partnership with Georgetown University.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague ..
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens
Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM
RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador
SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair
IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with fri ..
PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds
High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia6 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury6 minutes ago
-
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership21 minutes ago
-
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards21 minutes ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague Basketball21 minutes ago
-
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens51 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM1 hour ago
-
RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador1 hour ago
-
SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair1 hour ago
-
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Unified Medical Operations Command Centre ecosystem in Abu Dhab ..2 hours ago
-
SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments2 hours ago