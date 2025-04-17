Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders is participating at the 30th edition of the Rabat International Book Fair, held from 17th to 27th April 2025.

This participation aligns with the Council’s mission to promote peace, reinforce the values of dialogue and tolerance, and build bridges of cooperation and human coexistence.

Throughout the fair, the Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion will showcase over 250 diverse intellectual and cultural publications, including several of the latest releases from Al-Hokama Publishing for 2025.

In line with the Council’s efforts to foster intra-Islamic dialogue, its pavilion at the Erbil International Book Fair will present several works addressing this pivotal issue, including Conflict Management in the Muslim World by Dr. Idris Qasim, a researcher in foreign policy and a doctor of public law, and Issues of the Ummah’s Division into Sunni and Shia by the Islamic thinker Dr. Ilyas Belka.

The pavilion will also feature more than 20 works by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders. These works aim to highlight the tolerance of islam and the richness of its intellectual and philosophical heritage. Titles include Al Qawl Al Tayeb, From My Old Notebooks, An Opinion on East-West Dialogue, An Introduction to the Study of Ancient Logic, Discourse on Causes and Intentions, On Sufi Theological Terminology, Heritage and Renewal, For the Sake of Peace, Perspectives on Imam Al-Ash’ari’s Thought, Manners and Values, Toward Contemporary Jurisprudential Reasoning, and Lady Aisha, Mother of the Believers, among others.

Additionally, the pavilion will offer several significant publications, including love in the Holy Qur’an by Prince Ghazi Al-Hashemi, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders; The Pope and the Grand Imam: A Thorny Path by Judge Mohammed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders; Rules of Understanding and Mutual Comprehension in Thought and Language by Dr. Mustafa Benhamza, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders; Muslims at a Crossroads by the late Dr. Mahmoud Hamdi Zaqzouq; and Horizons of Mutual Recognition in Morocco and Andalusia by Dr. Jaafar Ibn Al-Haj Al-Salami.

Recognising the importance of translation as a bridge between civilizations for constructive communication, the Muslim Council of Elders continues its diligent efforts to translate numerous books aimed at promoting peace. This year, it will present several translated works, including The Voice of Change, Shared Global Values and the Making of International Peace by a group of researchers, as well as other translated publications such as Confronting Islamophobia in Europe by various researchers, Islam and Good Governance by Prof. Dr. Muqtader Khan, and Islam, the West, and Tolerance: Realizing Coexistence by Aaron Tyler, among others.

The Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion at the Rabat International Book Fair will also host numerous cultural and intellectual activities focusing on key issues, such as promoting peace, human coexistence, spreading the values of dialogue, and reinforcing the unity and solidarity of the Muslim world.