Muslim Council of Elders' participates at Lahore Book Fair 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) On the opening day of the Lahore International Book Fair 2025, the Muslim Council of Elders' pavilion saw an impressive influx of visitors, establishing itself as a key attraction for reading enthusiasts from diverse age groups and cultural backgrounds eager to learn about the Council's pivotal role in fostering dialogue and tolerance among different faiths.

The Council's participation was enthusiastically welcomed by distinguished leaders from the executive, academic, diplomatic, and media sectors.

Prominent individuals, including Dr. Muhammad Saleem Baig, Chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA); Mr. Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs; and renowned Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi, all praised the Council's vigorous efforts to promote peace and coexistence.

They lauded the Council's endeavors and its high-quality publications, underscoring the importance of its mission to cultivate a culture of tolerance within diverse communities.

The pavilion experienced significant interaction with the Council's scholarly and research-focused publications that explore issues of peace and tolerance. It featured approximately 250 works in eight languages, including 12 urdu publications dedicated to interfaith dialogue, human fraternity, and the challenges encountered by multicultural societies.

The opening seminar drew a large audience and initiated deep discussions on methods to enhance mutual understanding and the pivotal role that religious and cultural institutions play in advancing the values of peace and dialogue.

The first day wrapped up in a positive atmosphere with substantial attendance, signaling a clear interest in the Council's role and intellectual offerings.

The Muslim Council of Elders' pavilion will maintain its presence at the book fair, offering a series of intellectual seminars, panel discussions, and opportunities for direct engagement with visitors at Hall No. 1, Pavilion R1-6 in the Lahore Expo Center, until 9th February 2025.