Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders participated in the Future World Chan Forum, organised by the Europe-Asia Center, Shaolin Temple, and the World Meditation Foundation (WMF), in collaboration with the Global Center for Sustainable Development Goals and Leadership Skills Development under the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Singapore.

The forum was held at Shaolin Temple in Henan Province, China, from 19th to 22nd January, in the presence of elite leaders, decision-makers, and thinkers from around the world.

During its participation in the opening session of the forum, the Muslim Council of Elders emphasised the pivotal role of contemplation and reflection in enhancing global peace and human well-being, internal balance, and deepening self-awareness. This effort contributes to building a bridge connecting different cultures and religions.

The Council pointed out that islam places deep thinking at the core of its teachings as a means to achieve inner peace and a profound understanding of the relationship between the Creator, humans, and their surroundings. It also highlighted that our shared human values remind us that, despite the diversity in the expression of our spiritual traditions, they converge towards a single goal: to strive for a more peaceful and just world.

Furthermore, the Council added that the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in 2019, is a living example of the power of interfaith cooperation in promoting values of peace and mutual respect.

The Council continues to support all initiatives that prioritise dialogue and understanding to address global issues such as conflicts, inequality, and environmental degradation. It calls for the importance of drawing wisdom from spiritual traditions to enhance cooperation among peoples and work towards building a sustainable future characterised by peace and harmony for future generations.

In the same context, the Muslim Council of Elders participated in a panel discussion titled "Paths to Developing Environmental, Social, and Institutional Governance from a Global Governance Perspective." The session explored ways to enhance the development of environmental, social, and institutional governance from the perspective of global social governance.

The Council emphasised the crucial role that wisdom plays in building a more just and peaceful world, highlighting its deep commitment to enhancing dialogue and cooperation among religious leaders and unifying their ethical voices in addressing global challenges. This commitment is manifested through numerous initiatives and leading activities, including holding seven rounds of East-West dialogue, sending more than 15 peace convoys around the world, and gathering religious leaders in Abu Dhabi in 2023 to sign “The Call of Conscience: Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement on Climate Change.”

This statement was a collective call to action on climate change ahead of the COP28 conference. Additionally, the Council organised the Faith Pavilion at COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing the vital role that spiritual values play in addressing global crises, particularly climate change.

The Muslim Council of Elders also participated in launching the "Seeds of Fraternity" initiative, which was introduced during the forum's events. This initiative aims to enhance values of friendship, understanding, and respect among people and communities from diverse cultural backgrounds. It seeks to break down barriers between East and West to address global challenges collaboratively and make tangible progress in various sustainable development goals.

The initiative includes a series of activities, most notably organising "East Meets West" events showcasing 108 cultural topics that integrate arts, philosophy, and history, conducting global dialogues about the civilisation of fraternity with international leaders to devise solutions for shared challenges, building a diverse educational system in cooperation with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research to offer programmes focusing on sustainable development and intercultural communication, and establishing a global cooperation network among governments, organisations, and institutions to support cultural, environmental, and educational projects.

The Future World Chan Forum brought together experts and meditators from various cultures, religions, and fields to explore how to enhance meditation for individual well-being and the harmonious development of the global community within a global framework, laying the groundwork for establishing a "Global Meditation Council" to promote global cooperation and integration in this field.