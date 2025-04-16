Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit at Expo City Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders participated in the Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit held at Expo City Dubai from 12th to 13th April. Twelve Nobel Peace prize laureates, several heads of state, leaders, dignitaries, senior officials, international figures, and religious leaders participated.

Speaking during a session titled “Beloved Mother Earth, Our Home: Can Love for the Planet Inspire a More Sustainable Future?”, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Council, stated that this important summit, hosted by Expo Dubai in the United Arab Emirates—a land of tolerance, coexistence, love, and peace—represents a valuable opportunity to unite efforts to protect our planet and secure a more sustainable future for ourselves and future generations.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening joint action to promote the values of justice, love, and peace, especially in light of the many challenges, wars, and conflicts facing the world today.

He called for collective action to protect Planet Earth and to realise a more just and sustainable future for all of humanity.

Judge Abdelsalam pointed to the efforts undertaken by the Muslim Council of Elders since its establishment in Abu Dhabi in 2014 to promote peace, dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.

He emphasised the vital role of religious leaders in tackling global challenges—chief among them environmental peace, the preservation of planet Earth, and the urgent fight against climate change, a critical threat to life on this planet.

He cited several initiatives in this regard, including the Global Summit of Religious Leaders, which culminated in the release of the Call of Conscience: The Abu Dhabi Joint Declaration on Climate, and the organisation of the Faith Pavilion at COP28 in Dubai—the first of its kind in the history of UN Climate Conferences—as well as its second version at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.