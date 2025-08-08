Muslim Council Of Elders Participates In Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders is participating for the fourth consecutive year in the Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair, held from August 9 to 17, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote a culture of dialogue and advance values of coexistence and peace worldwide.
This year, the Council’s pavilion showcases over 250 publications, including a selection of the latest 2025 releases from Al Hokama Publishing. These works explore themes of peace, coexistence, and diverse identities and are authored by distinguished researchers from the Hokama Centre for Peace Research.
The pavilion also features more than 30 works by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, which highlight the tolerance of islam and the depth of its intellectual and philosophical heritage.
The Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion also displays significant works by Council members and leading thinkers.
The pavilion will also host a series of cultural events, including intellectual discussions aimed at fostering dialogue on challenges facing human societies and exploring pathways to a future built on mutual respect and understanding. It also features activities and events designed for children.
This participation underscores the Muslim Council of Elders’ commitment to engaging in major cultural and intellectual forums and furthering its mission to promote moderation and tolerance.
The Council seeks to advance peace, foster dialogue, tolerance, and human coexistence, and empower scholars and thinkers to build more aware and cohesive societies.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 2025
Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025; made hi ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair25 seconds ago
-
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion1 hour ago
-
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July2 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply Project’ for sout ..2 hours ago
-
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept university offers4 hours ago
-
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising4 hours ago
-
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing5 hours ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia5 hours ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 20255 hours ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda6 hours ago
-
Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 20257 hours ago
-
Maple compound offers new way to fight tooth decay7 hours ago