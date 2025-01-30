Muslim Council of Elders participates in National Youth Climate Summit 2025 in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan branch of the Muslim Council of Elders participated in the National Youth Climate Summit 2025, which was held in Islamabad.

The summit witnessed the participation of over 500 individuals, including policymakers, experts, youth leaders, government officials, and students from various educational institutions.

The summit discussed several key themes, including the need to adopt comprehensive climate policies, enhancing the role of media in raising environmental awareness, and involving all segments of society in finding solutions to climate change.

The participants emphasised the importance of collective action and cooperation between government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector to address environmental challenges.

The participation of the Pakistan branch of the Muslim Council of Elders in this summit stems from its commitment to enhancing religious responsibility towards environmental and climate issues, and its support for empowering youth and boosting their role in facing environmental challenges.

The Council's involvement in the summit highlighted the importance of cooperation among different stakeholders, including policymakers, civil society, and the private sector, to ensure a sustainable future.

Moreover, the participation of the Pakistan office of the Muslim Council of Elders at the summit underscored the Council's commitment to enhancing the efforts of religious leaders in confronting the climate challenge, and supporting youth as future leaders in the field, as part of its vision to promote values of coexistence, peace, and environmental sustainability.