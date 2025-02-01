Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) For the third consecutive year, the Muslim Council of Elders will participate in the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF 2025), held from 1st to 9th February 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The Council's participation stems from its mission to promote peace, foster values of dialogue and tolerance, and build bridges for human cooperation and coexistence.

Throughout the fair, the Muslim Council of Elders' pavilion will showcase over 250 diverse intellectual and cultural publications, including several of the latest releases from Al-Hokama Publishing for 2025. Notable among these are the books "Religion and the Nations of Greater Asia: Managing Religious and Ethnic Pluralism in China and India," "Peace in Africa: Studies and Visions for Enhancing Stability and Development," "The Making of International Peace: Drawing from Shared Contexts," and "International Peacebuilding: Shared Values and Foundational Concepts," authored by a group of researchers from Al Hokama Center for Peace Research.

Additionally, the book "Islam and the West: An Approach to Causes of Conflict and Monitoring the Conditions of Cultural Exchange" by Mohamed Al-Benyaydi will also be featured.

Additionally, the pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders at the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF 2025) will feature several new releases, including "The Quran’s Discourse on Humanity" by Ali Mohamed Hassan Al-Amari, "Imam al-Haramayn and His Influence on the Development of the Ash'ari school" by Ali Mohamed Jaber, a prominent scholar at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, "Islamic Principles on Family Organization" by Abu Al-Wafa Al-Maraghi, a senior scholar at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, "Conflict Management in the Muslim World" by Dr. Idris Qasim, a researcher in foreign policy issues and a Doctor of Public Law, and the book "Problems of the Ummah’s Division into Sunnis and Shiites" by the Islamic thinker Dr. Elias Belka.

The Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion will also showcase over 20 works by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, aimed at introducing the benevolence of islam and the richness of its intellectual and philosophical heritage. Among these are "Al-Qawl Al-Tayyib," "From My Old Notebooks," "A View on East-West Dialogue," "An Introduction to the Study of Traditional Logic," "Discussions on Causes and Objectives," "On the Sufi Theological Terminology," "Heritage and Renewal," "For the Sake of Peace," "Insights into the Thought of Imam Al-Ash'ari," "Ethics and Values," "Towards Contemporary Juridical Ijtihad," "Aisha, the Mother of the Believers," and others.

In the same context, the Council's pavilion will offer several important publications, including "love in the Holy Quran" by HRH Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the book "The Grand Imam and the Pope: A Thorny Path - A Testimony to the Birth of the Document on Human Fraternity" by Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the book "Rules of Understanding and Mutual Understanding in Thought and Language," by Dr. Mustafa Benhamza, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the book "Muslims at a Crossroads" by the late Dr. Mahmoud Hamdy Zaqzouq, and "Interfaith Encounters in Al-Andalus and Morocco" by Dr. Jaafar ben El Haj Soulami.

Recognising the importance of translation as a bridge between civilizations, the Muslim Council of Elders will also showcase 21 books in Hindi, Urdu, and Malay at the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF 2025). This selection includes six new releases for 2025, among which is "Al Iktirath Fi Hoqouq Al Inath ("Concern for Female Rights"), "Freedom and Citizenship: Diversity and Integration," and "Al Qawl Al Tayeb" which have been published in Hindi and urdu for the 2025 edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair.

This year, the Council will present several notable translated publications, including "The Voice of Change" and "Shared Global Values and Making International Peace" by a group of researchers. Additionally, there are other translated works such as "Confronting Islamophobia in Europe" by various researchers, "Islam and Good Governance" by Prof. Dr. Muqtedar Khan, and "Islam, the West, and Tolerance: Conceiving Coexistence" by Aaron Tyler, among others.

As part of its participation in this cultural event, the Muslim Council of Elders' pavilion is organising a series of seminars aimed at fostering meaningful discussions that promote social cohesion, environmental responsibility, and highlight the role of religions in addressing contemporary challenges.

On February 2nd, there will be a seminar titled "Utilizing Social Media to Promote Peace and Combat Extremism among Youth." Coinciding with the International Day of Human Fraternity on February 4th, another seminar titled "The Document on Human Fraternity: A Foundation for Tolerance and Coexistence" will take place. The third seminar, "Faith and the Environment: Shared Responsibilities for a Sustainable Future," is scheduled for February 7th, 2025.