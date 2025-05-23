Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role of religious leaders in promoting sustainable peace

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders took part in a panel discussion organised by the International Centre for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue in Kazakhstan, bringing together several prominent religious and intellectual figures to explore the role of religious leaders in advancing sustainable peace.

Speaking during the virtual session, Mohamed Al-Amin, Director General of the Council’s Regional Office in Central Asia, emphasised that religious leaders play a vital role in building peace and ensuring its long-term sustainability. He called for interfaith dialogue to evolve into meaningful partnerships that serve communities and uphold shared human values. He also commended Kazakhstan’s leading efforts in promoting dialogue, coexistence, and harmony among followers of different faiths.

Al-Amin added that the role of religious leaders today extends beyond spiritual guidance—they are also called to be builders of trust and sources of inspiration. Despite their differences, all religions converge on a common goal: promoting peace and preserving human dignity.

He pointed out that the moral authority held by religious leaders must be harnessed to promote reform and harmony, and to encourage collaboration and dialogue among followers of different religions and cultures.

He highlighted the exemplary partnership between His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis, former Pontiff of the Catholic Church, which culminated in the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together. This historic document, he noted, stands as an inspiring ethical framework for ongoing efforts to promote peace and coexistence.

The Muslim Council of Elders reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to its humanitarian mission: to spread a culture of dialogue and tolerance, and to foster collective efforts toward building a world rooted in justice, peace, and stability. The Council stressed that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the active establishment of justice, dignity, prosperity, and harmony.