Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al Sayyed Ali Al-Amine in face of targeted smear campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Muslim Council of Elders is closely monitoring the recent smear campaign targeting one of its members, His Eminence Al Sayyed Ali Al-Amine, who is considered a symbol of moderateness in his home country of Lebanon and the Arab and Muslim worlds alike.

The Council reiterates its deep regret at such vicious smear campaigns which have targeted notable Muslim and Christian leaders in Lebanon. The Council recognises these campaigns seek to sow discord within Lebanon through the silencing of moderate calls for unity and coexistence.

The Council reaffirms its commitment and solidarity with His Eminence Al Sayyed Ali Al-Amine as well as prominent personalities facing such smear campaigns within Lebanon.

The Council is confident that the people of Lebanon will reject these irresponsible actions and will not allow it to divide and inflame tensions within their country.

The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar maintains that tolerance and co-existence for all citizens are the only ways to ensure a continued advancement of nations. History has proven that nations can only continue to advance with the entirety of its peoples, and that Lebanon will continue to be a symbol for tolerance, moderateness as well as an essential component of dialogue communication in the world.