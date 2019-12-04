Muslim Council of Elders publishes Children’s Book Series at Mrajeeb Al Fhood Refugee Camp

MRAJEEB AL FHOOD, Jordan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) Al Hokama Publishing, the publishing house of the Muslim Council of Elders, has published a children’s book series featuring three books that promote the values of peace, coexistence and human fraternity.

The official launch of the series took place during a reading session at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp in Northern Jordan.

The books in the series are titled, ‘Between the Walls’, ‘Lullaby of the Valley’ and ‘Raspberry Red,’ which have been translated from English to Arabic and are authored by Finnish children’s author Dr. Tuula Pere and illustrated by Andrea Alemanno and Georgia Stylou.

The books cover a wide range of topics related to war, displacement and asylum as well as the absence of dialogue and fraternity. The demanding themes of War and Peace are presented with warmth, diplomacy, and tolerance within the books that suit children and encourage them.

Books were distributed to children at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp before a reading session of the book ‘Raspberry Red' was organised and attended by tens of children.

The book tells the story of a little girl who was forced to flee her home with her family after the outbreak of war, and her eventual return following the end of the conflict.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi said, "The Muslim Council of Elders strives to instill the values of human fraternity in younger generations through the various initiatives it has launched and will continue to do so.

"The launch date for the series of the 2nd of December coincides with the 48th UAE National Day, the landmark anniversary of a nation built on love, justice and peace. As for the location of the launch, it reiterates the Council’s desire to spread hope to those that have been affected by conflict and war," he said.

Al Hokama Publishing had purchased the rights of the three books from Wickwick Ltd., a Finnish publishing company specialised in children’s literature. The Council hopes the book-series are the first of many similar initiatives targeting children and younger generations.