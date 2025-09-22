Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Strongly Condemns Attack On Mosque In North Darfur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on Mosque in North Darfur

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned the bombing of a mosque in the city of Al-Fashir in Sudan's North Darfur State, which resulted in tens of deaths and injuries among innocent civilians.

The Council stated that this attack contradicts the tolerant teachings of islam, all divine religions, and international conventions and norms and represents a clear violation of international law, which prohibits attacks on places of worship and mandates their protection, preservation, and respect.

The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire, urging increased international efforts to end the war and to protect innocent civilians and implement the Jeddah Declaration to prioritise the interests of the Sudanese people and fulfill their aspirations for peace and stability.

The Council extended its deepest condolences to the Sudanese people and the families of all the victims, praying to Almighty Allah to grant the injured a swift recovery.

