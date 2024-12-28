Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, strongly condemned the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza by Israeli occupation forces, which forced patients and medical staff to evacuate.

The Council asserts that this act constitutes a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of all international laws and humanitarian conventions. It is part of the systematic and reprehensible destruction of the remaining healthcare infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

The Muslim Council of Elders called for an immediate and comprehensive halt to these repeated violations, warning of the catastrophic consequences of the escalating humanitarian crisis, which threatens to claim even more innocent civilian lives in the Gaza Strip, particularly among children, patients, and women.

The Council urged the international community to act urgently and decisively to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief supplies to the Palestinian people.

The Council reiterated that achieving a just and comprehensive peace requires ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, which has persisted for over seven decades, and recognising their legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.