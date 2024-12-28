Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Strongly Condemns Burning Of Kamal Adwan Hospital In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 03:45 PM

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, strongly condemned the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza by Israeli occupation forces, which forced patients and medical staff to evacuate.

The Council asserts that this act constitutes a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of all international laws and humanitarian conventions. It is part of the systematic and reprehensible destruction of the remaining healthcare infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

The Muslim Council of Elders called for an immediate and comprehensive halt to these repeated violations, warning of the catastrophic consequences of the escalating humanitarian crisis, which threatens to claim even more innocent civilian lives in the Gaza Strip, particularly among children, patients, and women.

The Council urged the international community to act urgently and decisively to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief supplies to the Palestinian people.

The Council reiterated that achieving a just and comprehensive peace requires ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, which has persisted for over seven decades, and recognising their legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Related Topics

Gaza Jerusalem Women Muslim All

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

5 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

20 minutes ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

33 minutes ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

46 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

52 minutes ago
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

1 hour ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

3 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

4 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

5 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

5 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East