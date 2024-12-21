Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Strongly Condemns Car-ramming In Magdeburg, Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned the horrific car-ramming incident that occurred in a market in Magdeburg, Germany, which resulted in multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries.

The Council unequivocally in a statement today rejected such criminal acts that terrorise innocent civilians, as they stand in stark contradiction to the teachings of islam, all other religions, divine laws, and international conventions and norms.

The Council called for unified international efforts to combat all forms of violence and terrorism and to promote the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and human fraternity.

The Muslim Council of Elders extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and prayed that Allah Almighty grants a swift recovery to those injured

Related Topics

Germany Magdeburg Criminals Market Muslim All

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ram ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

13 seconds ago
 Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

42 minutes ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

42 minutes ago
 Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

45 minutes ago
 Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai

2 hours ago
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

3 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

3 hours ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

3 hours ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East