Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned the horrific car-ramming incident that occurred in a market in Magdeburg, Germany, which resulted in multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries.

The Council unequivocally in a statement today rejected such criminal acts that terrorise innocent civilians, as they stand in stark contradiction to the teachings of islam, all other religions, divine laws, and international conventions and norms.

The Council called for unified international efforts to combat all forms of violence and terrorism and to promote the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and human fraternity.

The Muslim Council of Elders extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and prayed that Allah Almighty grants a swift recovery to those injured