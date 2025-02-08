Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Strongly Condemns Mass Shooting Incident At Learning Centre In Sweden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 04:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place at an adult learning centre in the city of Örebro, Sweden, resulting in the death and injury of several innocent individuals.

In a statement issued today, the Council expressed its deep condemnation and absolute rejection of such criminal acts and all forms of violence that seek to undermine security and stability. It also extended its solidarity to the families and loved ones of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic incident.

