Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in southwest Niger

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted worshippers at a mosque in the village of Fambita, located in the district of Téra, southwest Niger, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of innocents.

In a statement it issued today, the Council firmly rejects such terrorist acts that are contrary to the compassionate teachings of islam and all divine laws and international treaties and conventions. It calls for the urgent need to enhance efforts to promote a culture of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.

The Muslim Council of Elders extends its deepest condolences to the government and people of Niger and the families of the victims, praying to Almighty God for a swift recovery for the injured.