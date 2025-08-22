- Home
Muslim Council Of Elders Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Mosque In Northern Nigeria
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 11:01 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria, which claimed the lives of several innocent civilians.
The Council unequivocally rejects such terrorist acts, which contravene the tolerant teachings of islam, all divine religions, and international conventions and norms that prohibit attacks on places of worship and mandate their protection, preservation, and respect.
The Council calls for resolute action against extremist groups that aim to sow destruction, chaos, and instability, while urging intensified efforts to combat extremist ideologies and promote values of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and peace.
The Muslim Council of Elders extends its heartfelt condolences to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, its leadership, and people for the victims of this heinous attack, praying to Almighty Allah to grant their families and loved ones patience and solace.
