Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders participated in the International Religious Freedom Summit, held in Washington, D.C., USA, from 3rd to 5th February.

The summit featured the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, along with hundreds of attendees from around the globe, including faith leaders, global institutions dedicated to advancing religious freedom, civil society organisations, human rights institutions, academics, researchers, and decision-makers.

During the summit, the Council’s delegation showcased its efforts in promoting peace and fostering the values of dialogue, tolerance, and human coexistence. They highlighted several inspiring initiatives and projects, including the historic Document on Human Fraternity, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, the Faith Pavilion at COP28 and COP29, and efforts to advance the role of faith leaders in addressing global challenges.

Additionally, they emphasised the Council’s commitment to promoting enlightened, moderate thought and countering all forms of intolerance, hatred, discrimination, and Islamophobia.

The Muslim Council of Elders’ participation in the fifth edition of the International Religious Freedom Summit aligns with its mission to build bridges with institutions dedicated to fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and criminalising offenses against religious symbols and sanctities.

The Council’s presence was well-received by attendees, many of whom visited its booth and praised its pioneering efforts and diverse initiatives aimed at fostering pluralism, diversity, and mutual respect.

As part of its engagement, the Council’s delegation held several high-level meetings with prominent international figures and institutions attending the summit. Additionally, they visited several Islamic centres and met with various religious leaders in the United States to enhance cooperation and coordinate joint efforts.