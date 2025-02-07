Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Takes Part In International Religious Freedom Summit In Washington

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders participated in the International Religious Freedom Summit, held in Washington, D.C., USA, from 3rd to 5th February.

The summit featured the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, along with hundreds of attendees from around the globe, including faith leaders, global institutions dedicated to advancing religious freedom, civil society organisations, human rights institutions, academics, researchers, and decision-makers.

During the summit, the Council’s delegation showcased its efforts in promoting peace and fostering the values of dialogue, tolerance, and human coexistence. They highlighted several inspiring initiatives and projects, including the historic Document on Human Fraternity, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, the Faith Pavilion at COP28 and COP29, and efforts to advance the role of faith leaders in addressing global challenges.

Additionally, they emphasised the Council’s commitment to promoting enlightened, moderate thought and countering all forms of intolerance, hatred, discrimination, and Islamophobia.

The Muslim Council of Elders’ participation in the fifth edition of the International Religious Freedom Summit aligns with its mission to build bridges with institutions dedicated to fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and criminalising offenses against religious symbols and sanctities.

The Council’s presence was well-received by attendees, many of whom visited its booth and praised its pioneering efforts and diverse initiatives aimed at fostering pluralism, diversity, and mutual respect.

As part of its engagement, the Council’s delegation held several high-level meetings with prominent international figures and institutions attending the summit. Additionally, they visited several Islamic centres and met with various religious leaders in the United States to enhance cooperation and coordinate joint efforts.

Related Topics

USA Civil Society Trump Washington, D.C. United States February Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders takes part in Internation ..

Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..

1 minute ago
 Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

8 minutes ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

17 minutes ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

31 minutes ago
 UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

1 hour ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

1 hour ago
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

2 hours ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

2 hours ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

2 hours ago
 Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East