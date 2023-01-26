UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders To Include New Publications At Cairo International Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Muslim Council of Elders to include new publications at Cairo International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) The Muslim Council of Elders is set to include a number of new publications at its stand at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair. The publications will promote the values of religious tolerance, countering Islamophobia as well as other academic topics based on Islamic teachings.

Most prominent among them is ‘Basis of Understanding from thought and language’ by Dr. Mustapha Benhamza, member of the Higher Scientific Council of Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders and President of the Ulema Council of Oujda in Morocco.

Other publications include, ‘Sunnah and its role in proving legal rulings’ by Mohammed Saad Jalal to go with ‘Studies of Similarities in the Stories of the Holy Qur'an: Comparison and Analysis’ by Abdul-Ghani Awad Al-Rajhi; and ‘Lectures on Monotheism, Creed and Modern Thought’ by Muhammad Shams al-Din Ibrahim as well as ‘Facilitating Logical Rules Explanation of Al-Risalah Al-Shamsiyyah’ by Muhammad Shams Al-Din Ibrahim; and finally ‘Hadith Logic’ written by Ali Muhammad Jabr.

Likewise, the Council has translated a number of publications into Arabic such as ‘Religious Tolerance in World Religions’ by Jacob Neusner and Bruce Chilton.

The book is a provocative analysis of how a religious system in its political statement produces tolerance that can be explained in that system’s logical context. Past and present beliefs, practices, and definitions of social order are examined in terms of how they support tolerance for other religious groups as a matter of public policy.

In addition, the Council will exhibit ‘Countering Islamophobia in Europe’ by Ian Law, Amina Easat-Daas, Arzu Merali and S. Sayyid. The book draws on new evidence from eight national contexts to provide an innovative kit of counter-narratives, which were presented and well received at the European Parliament in September 2018, and subsequently launched across Europe in national workshops in selected states.

The upcoming participation at the Cairo International Book Fair comes as part of the Grand Imam’s vision of promoting dialogue and spreading tolerance and peace globally as well as building bridges of cooperation with people of all backgrounds. The Council’s participation at the Cairo International Book Fair can be located in Hall 4 next to the Al-Azhar stand at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.

Related Topics

World Europe Parliament Egypt Cairo Oujda Morocco September 2018 Muslim All From Arab

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up program ..

Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship ..

5 minutes ago
 DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades ..

DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades in 2022

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scient ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee

20 minutes ago
 Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

20 minutes ago
 Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreem ..

Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreement to open British Curriculum ..

21 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince appoints new Director of RAK Crow ..

RAK Crown Prince appoints new Director of RAK Crown Prince Office

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.