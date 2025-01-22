Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders To Participate In Cairo International Book Fair

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders is taking part in the 56th Cairo International Book Fair, which will be held under the theme "Read… In the Beginning, It Was the Word" from 23rd January to 5th February 2025, in Cairo, Egypt.

The Council's participation is driven by its mission to promote peace, foster values of dialogue and tolerance, and build bridges of cooperation and coexistence.

Throughout the fair, the Muslim Council of Elders' stand will showcase more than 250 diverse intellectual and cultural releases, including several of the latest publications from Al-Hokama Publishing for 2025.

Coinciding with the Muslim Council of Elders' preparations to organise the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in February, in response to the call of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Council, the Council aims to enhance Islamic affairs and unite Muslims and reaffirm that religious fraternity is the driver of human fraternity.

The Council's stand will feature several works addressing this central issue.

The pavilion also features over 20 works by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb aimed at introducing the benevolence of islam and the richness of its intellectual and philosophical heritage.

Moreover, it hosts over 14 cultural and intellectual seminars featuring a selection of scholars, thinkers, and academics discussing key topics and issues.

The Cairo International Book Fair is one of the largest book fairs in the world, attracting about five million visitors annually. It plays a pivotal role in preserving and enhancing cultural identity by allowing readers to explore their cultural heritage and the latest literary and intellectual releases.

