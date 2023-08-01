Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders, UAE Office Of Special Envoy For Climate Change Sign Agreement To Organise Faith Pavilion At COP28

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign agreement to organise Faith Pavilion at COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) The Muslim Council of Elders and the Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change of the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strong and ongoing partnership focused on promoting interfaith dialogue and environmental sustainability.

The MoU was signed by Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28.

The agreement outlines that the Muslim Council of Elders will actively work towards inviting religious organisations and leaders along with spiritual figures to participate in the Faith Pavilion at the upcoming COP28. The pavilion will be the first of its kind in the history of COP conferences, serving as a global platform for fostering religious engagement and interfaith dialogue with the goal of raising necessary ambitions and implementing effective measures to address the climate change crisis.

The agreement also emphasises the importance of involving religious figures and leaders in developing strategies to address global challenges, including pursuing environmental justice.

The initiative will also be jointly undertaken by the UAE's Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the United Nations Environment Programme, and relevant international partners. Efforts will focus on organising events and activities that enhance the role of religious leaders in tackling the adverse impacts of climate change.

The Muslim Council of Elders and the United Nations Environment Programme had previously extended an invitation to religious and civil society organisations, as well as religious and community leaders to participate in the Faith Pavilion at COP28.

Related Topics

United Nations Civil Society UAE United Arab Emirates Colombian Peso Muslim Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administra ..

Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administrative decision on transparency ..

9 minutes ago
 Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland st ..

Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland stage 3 victory on home soil

10 minutes ago
 White House Working to Secure Release of US Citize ..

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti - Kirby

18 minutes ago
 No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for ..

No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for Niger Military Coup - White H ..

19 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potentia ..

White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potential 'Domino Effect' From Niger C ..

19 minutes ago
 Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, ..

Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, drainage in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

19 minutes ago
President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other m ..

President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other martyrs of helicopter crash

19 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan' ..

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan's minerals potential; three Mo ..

23 minutes ago
 Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic M ..

Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in July, 5.4 Times Y/Y - ..

23 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US T ..

White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US Troops to Aid Niger Evacuation ..

23 minutes ago
 Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Att ..

Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Attack on Building in Turkey - Re ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East