Muslim Council Of Elders Welcomes Ceasefire Announcement In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of prisoners and detainees.

The Council commended the efforts of Arab and international actors, particularly those of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar, which played a significant role in achieving this agreement which is expected to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Council called on the international community to unite to ensure the full implementation of all stages of the agreement, establish a lasting ceasefire, facilitate the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, allow the return of displaced individuals, take concrete steps toward the reconstruction of Gaza, and assist the Palestinian people in resuming their normal lives in safety and stability after enduring a severe humanitarian crisis for over 15 months.

The Muslim Council of Elders urged the international community and all relevant stakeholders to continue their efforts in a serious and effective manner to achieve a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, end the decades-long suffering of the Palestinian people, and secure their legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

