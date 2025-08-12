Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, recognising it as a historic step toward achieving peace and stability in the Caucasus region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the council reaffirmed its support for all initiatives aimed at promoting peace, reconciliation, and the values of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity.

The Muslim Council of Elders urged all international actors to support this agreement and ensure its full implementation, thereby contributing to strengthened regional and global peace and security. It renewed its call to all nations and peoples to embrace tolerance and peaceful coexistence, reject violence and hate, and collaborate to build a brighter future defined by peace, understanding, and harmony.

Related Topics

Armenia Azerbaijan Muslim All Agreement

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

5 minutes ago
 Council of Europe urges members to refrain from ar ..

Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Co ..

Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025

50 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Sup ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex

1 hour ago
 COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to posi ..

COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..

1 hour ago
 Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in ..

Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2

2 hours ago
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety ..

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organis ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strate ..

Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder

2 hours ago
 Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on Au ..

Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25

2 hours ago
 May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties o ..

May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East