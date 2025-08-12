Muslim Council Of Elders Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, recognising it as a historic step toward achieving peace and stability in the Caucasus region.
In a statement on Tuesday, the council reaffirmed its support for all initiatives aimed at promoting peace, reconciliation, and the values of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity.
The Muslim Council of Elders urged all international actors to support this agreement and ensure its full implementation, thereby contributing to strengthened regional and global peace and security. It renewed its call to all nations and peoples to embrace tolerance and peaceful coexistence, reject violence and hate, and collaborate to build a brighter future defined by peace, understanding, and harmony.
