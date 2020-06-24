UrduPoint.com
Muslim Council Of Elders Welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Decision On Hajj

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:15 AM

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision on Hajj

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd June 2020 (WAM) - The Muslim Council of Elders has welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s decision to host the Hajj pilgrimage this year to a limited number of pilgrims who reside within the Kingdom.

The Council praised the Kingdom’s decision as a balance between the desire within Muslims to take part in the pilgrimage and ensuring the wellbeing of pilgrims, which is a major point within Islamic law.

The Council also commended the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the responsible handling of the pandemic since its early days by suspending pilgrimages and visits to holy sites, which greatly limited the spread of disease. This, the Council describes, is an extension to the Kingdom’s historic service to millions of pilgrims.

