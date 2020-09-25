UrduPoint.com
Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim Priests In Abu Dhabi Exempted From COVID-19 Test Fees: Department Of Community Development

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exempted from COVID-19 test fees: Department of Community Development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) The Department of Community Development, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, announced that non-Muslim priests representing licenced places of worship in Abu Dhabi will be exempted from the coronavirus test fees, to ensure the safety of the worshippers and all community members.

The department confirmed that the exemption is parallel to the decision made to exempt the mosque Imams, with the places of worship opening its doors again to the worshippers, with a maximum capacity of 30 per cent at a time, while following the safety instructions and ensuring the precautionary measures are met.

The specialised government entities are working towards the gradual return to normal life, while ensuring the safety of worshippers and workers, by providing them with the necessary instructions to limit the spread of the virus.

A "Gradual Return Back To Life" Guide has been launched by the department which is an explanatory instructional guide of the procedures to be followed by worshippers and workers, in terms of regulating their entry and exit, according to the permissible capacity, and other precautionary measures that ensures their safety.

The department appreciated the cooperation of the places of worship in Abu Dhabi during this pandemic, stressing that the joint cooperation between them represents their spirit of responsibility towards the nation, by following the precautionary measures that must be applied to ensure the safety of the community.

