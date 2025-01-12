Muslim World League launches 'Girls' Education in Muslim Communities' initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The Muslim World League (MWL) has launched its “Girls' Education in Muslim Communities” initiative from Islamabad.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) supported the initiative and its programme. A number of distinguished guests and influential institutions also graced the event.

Among them include muftis from across the Islamic world, members of various scholarly councils and bodies, the MWL Islamic Fiqh Council, the OIC International Islamic Fiqh academy, senior officials from education and higher education sectors, as well as the presidency and Secretariat General of the League of Islamic Universities.

The initiative aims to raise awareness across all Muslim societies about the importance of girls' education through various strategies, joint programmes, and supportive agreements. Its message and awareness goals are directed at Muslim communities within and outside the Islamic world, targeting individuals as well as public and private institutions.

The initiative also includes the launch of the International Partnerships Platform, which will facilitate the signing of several agreements between regional and international organisations focused on women's empowerment, girls' right to education, and the implementation of practical initiatives in this area.