Muslim World League Launches 'Girls' Education In Muslim Communities' Initiative
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The Muslim World League (MWL) has launched its “Girls' Education in Muslim Communities” initiative from Islamabad.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) supported the initiative and its programme. A number of distinguished guests and influential institutions also graced the event.
Among them include muftis from across the Islamic world, members of various scholarly councils and bodies, the MWL Islamic Fiqh Council, the OIC International Islamic Fiqh academy, senior officials from education and higher education sectors, as well as the presidency and Secretariat General of the League of Islamic Universities.
The initiative aims to raise awareness across all Muslim societies about the importance of girls' education through various strategies, joint programmes, and supportive agreements. Its message and awareness goals are directed at Muslim communities within and outside the Islamic world, targeting individuals as well as public and private institutions.
The initiative also includes the launch of the International Partnerships Platform, which will facilitate the signing of several agreements between regional and international organisations focused on women's empowerment, girls' right to education, and the implementation of practical initiatives in this area.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Muslim World League launches 'Girls' Education in Muslim Communities' initiative5 minutes ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners20 minutes ago
-
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting national economic grow ..50 minutes ago
-
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme1 hour ago
-
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as part of ‘UAE stands ..1 hour ago
-
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate tax2 hours ago
-
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-Stat3 hours ago
-
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of purposeful content5 hours ago
-
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case5 hours ago
-
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava5 hours ago
-
Cholera outbreak in Angola leaves 12 dead5 hours ago