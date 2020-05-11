Muslims in Nigeria to join 'call to pray for humanity'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABUJA, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has announced its participation in an initiative to pray and fast for humanity on Thursday, 14th May, 2020, upon the invitation of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

In a statement, Sheikh Al Sharif Ibrahim Saleh Al Hussaini, Head of the NSCIA, stated that Muslims in Nigeria are supporting this call, as the Prophet Muhammed, PBUH, prayed to Allah Almighty during times of crises and hardships, as well as during periods of pandemics and diseases.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity issued a statement calling on all religious leaders and peoples from around the world to pray and fast for humanity on 14th May.

Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and many religious, political and social figures announced their participation in the event.