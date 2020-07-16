MWL, Emirates Fatwa Council to host conference on 'Emergency Jurisprudence' on July 18

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Muslim World League, MWL, and the Emirates Fatwa Council will organise, on 18th July, a virtual international conference, entitled, "Emergency Jurisprudence: Features of Post-Coronavirus Pandemic Fiqh (Jurisprudence).

"

The two-day conference will be attended by prominent scholars from over 45 countries, as well as Islamic scholars, ministers of Islamic affairs, jurisprudence experts and researchers from around the world.

The conference will discuss the sharia-compliant handling of emergency jurisprudence and relevant regulatory standards, as well as make important recommendations related to areas affected by the pandemic, such as beliefs and rituals.

The conference will take place during a time when the whole of humanity is facing an unprecedented global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.