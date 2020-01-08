MWL Supreme Council calls for strengthening role of OIC

(@imziishan)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The Supreme Council of the Muslim World League, MWL, has expressed its support for the announcement issued by the historic Summit of the Islamic Unity held in Makkah, affirming its support to adhere to the principles of brotherhood and unity.

During the 44th session of the MWL Supreme Council held today in Makkah, the council called for strengthening the role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, as an umbrella for the Islamic countries, stressing that the Islamic nation is looking forward to more cohesion and cooperation in this critical period.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Supreme Council also condemned the interference of some countries in the internal affairs of some Arab countries or occupation of any part of their territories under any pretext, denouncing the Turkish interference in Libya.

MWL Supreme Council also hailed the sincere efforts exerted by the Islamic countries which are keen on the unity of the Islamic ranks, thanking the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, for the initiatives of the Islamic joint action and their support for peace and harmony efforts around the world.

MWL Supreme Council announced the establishment of the MWL Islamic Jurisprudence Award and the Makkah Charter's Award, with a total value of SAR1 million.

The meeting witnessed speeches that touched on the efforts made by the Supreme Council in directing the activities and programmes of the organisation in an effort to better care for Muslims' affairs, study their issues and problems, and find the best appropriate solutions for them.