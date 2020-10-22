My father kept working while accompanying my mother at hospital until his last days, says Bassem Al Abed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Bassem Al Abed, ‪the son of the late Emirati journalist, Ibrahim Al Abed, said that his father’s love for media and his eagerness to serve the UAE were "always rooted" in his soul.

He also revealed to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that his father kept working until his last days while accompanying his ill wife at the hospital.

‪Ibrahim Al Abed, who previously held the position of Director-General of the National Media Council, NMC, and established the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in 1977, died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, 20th October, after serving the Emirati media sector for five decades.

‪"Until his last days, my father insisted on spending his time at the hospital next to my mother from early morning until late at night.

He never complained or admitted that he was tired and needed rest," Bassem Al Abed said. ‪"At the same time, he was always keen to follow matters related to his work."

‪Despite being saddened by the death of his father, Bassem Al Abed expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the messages of condolence.

‪The UAE’s leadership, along with cultural and literary figures, leading journalists and Arab and foreign media outlets mourned Al Abed’s death.

‪"The stature of my late father in the country is reflected by the numerous condolences we received, and the praise published by media outlets about him," Bassem said. "His love for the media sector and the value of serving the UAE were always rooted in his soul."