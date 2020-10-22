UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

My Father Kept Working While Accompanying My Mother At Hospital Until His Last Days, Says Bassem Al Abed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:45 PM

My father kept working while accompanying my mother at hospital until his last days, says Bassem Al Abed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Bassem Al Abed, ‪the son of the late Emirati journalist, Ibrahim Al Abed, said that his father’s love for media and his eagerness to serve the UAE were "always rooted" in his soul.

He also revealed to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that his father kept working until his last days while accompanying his ill wife at the hospital.

‪Ibrahim Al Abed, who previously held the position of Director-General of the National Media Council, NMC, and established the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in 1977, died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, 20th October, after serving the Emirati media sector for five decades.

‪"Until his last days, my father insisted on spending his time at the hospital next to my mother from early morning until late at night.

He never complained or admitted that he was tired and needed rest," Bassem Al Abed said. ‪"At the same time, he was always keen to follow matters related to his work."

‪Despite being saddened by the death of his father, Bassem Al Abed expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the messages of condolence.

‪The UAE’s leadership, along with cultural and literary figures, leading journalists and Arab and foreign media outlets mourned Al Abed’s death.

‪"The stature of my late father in the country is reflected by the numerous condolences we received, and the praise published by media outlets about him," Bassem said. "His love for the media sector and the value of serving the UAE were always rooted in his soul."

Related Topics

UAE Died Wife Same October Media From Arab Love

Recent Stories

US Accusations of Cyberattacks Against Russia Unsu ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on October ..

4 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Thanks EU Parliament for Sakharov Pr ..

4 minutes ago

EU Parliament Urges Commission to Introduce Visas ..

4 minutes ago

Two-day training program on rescue & first aid con ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister to perform ground-breaking of Rawal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.