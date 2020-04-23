‘My fears allayed after Sheikh Mohamed’s inspirational statement on COVID-19,’ UAE resident says in New Zealand newspaper

(@FahadShabbir)

AUCKLAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The UAE and New Zealand are among the world leading countries in the way they are responding to COVID-19, according to an article written by an Abu Dhabi resident in the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

"Both countries have adopted similar responses with the calm and assured reassurances, and strong communication of respective leaders giving confidence to all," said Winston Cowie in the article published Wednesday in what is considered to be one of the most prominent newspapers in New Zealand.

The strong, clear and firm directives from the top, given by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, were similar in nature, wrote Cowie, an Abu Dhabi resident for six years.

He highlighted in his article a statement made by Sheikh Mohamed recently, which he saw in a video that went viral: "I would like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises."

Cowie, who works as a manager of marine policy at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, added, "With that inspirational and matter-of-fact statement, any fears were allayed.

We didn’t see the scenes of panic that we have seen elsewhere in the world.

"Quickly and calmly everyone here has resorted to living and working from home, buying what they need as they normally would, and going to the supermarket once a week or more frequently, as needed."

"As a New Zealander and long-time resident of the UAE, I am bursting with pride seeing both the UAE and New Zealand being amongst the world leading countries in the way they are responding to the virus," he said.

"Our leaders, thank you, your strong leadership and communication has saved lives."

Apart from his job at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Cowie is also a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, a film director and an author of books about New Zealand history.

He has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2014 with his wife and four children.

"It is a fantastic place to bring up a family – safe and with friends and children of the same age living in the same community," he wrote.