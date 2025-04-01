Open Menu

Myanmar Children Facing Severe Trauma After Earthquake: UNICEF

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned that children are among the most affected by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, describing the situation as one of deep trauma and widespread destruction.

Julia Rees, UNICEF Representative in Myanmar, said in a video press conference from Geneva that entire communities have been destroyed by what is considered the strongest earthquake to hit the country in decades. She noted that many children are sleeping outdoors with their families and suffering severe psychological distress, with some separated from their parents.

Rees highlighted the extensive damage to homes, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure, including bridges and power lines, leaving communities without electricity, communication, clean water, food, shelter, medicine, or financial means.

Aftershocks continue and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

UNICEF has begun delivering emergency supplies to affected areas and has mobilised an additional 80 tonnes of essential aid from its global stockpiles. However, Rees emphasised that the needs far exceed current resources.

She urged the international community to respond swiftly, noting that UNICEF has received less than 10 percent of its 2025 humanitarian appeal for children in Myanmar.

