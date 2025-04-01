Myanmar Children Facing Severe Trauma After Earthquake: UNICEF
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned that children are among the most affected by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, describing the situation as one of deep trauma and widespread destruction.
Julia Rees, UNICEF Representative in Myanmar, said in a video press conference from Geneva that entire communities have been destroyed by what is considered the strongest earthquake to hit the country in decades. She noted that many children are sleeping outdoors with their families and suffering severe psychological distress, with some separated from their parents.
Rees highlighted the extensive damage to homes, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure, including bridges and power lines, leaving communities without electricity, communication, clean water, food, shelter, medicine, or financial means.
Aftershocks continue and search and rescue operations are ongoing.
UNICEF has begun delivering emergency supplies to affected areas and has mobilised an additional 80 tonnes of essential aid from its global stockpiles. However, Rees emphasised that the needs far exceed current resources.
She urged the international community to respond swiftly, noting that UNICEF has received less than 10 percent of its 2025 humanitarian appeal for children in Myanmar.
Recent Stories
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
More Stories From Middle East
-
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF6 minutes ago
-
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA36 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza36 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother51 minutes ago
-
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,7191 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother1 hour ago
-
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake1 hour ago
-
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March2 hours ago
-
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother2 hours ago
-
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes2 hours ago
-
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology3 hours ago