Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

NAYPYIDAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28th March has risen to 2,719, with 4,521 people injured and 441 reported missing.

The 7.7-magnitude quake caused widespread destruction, particularly in the capital Naypyidaw and the country’s second-largest city, Mandalay. Authorities continue search and rescue operations amid ongoing assessments of the damage.