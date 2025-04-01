Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 2,719
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
NAYPYIDAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28th March has risen to 2,719, with 4,521 people injured and 441 reported missing.
The 7.7-magnitude quake caused widespread destruction, particularly in the capital Naypyidaw and the country’s second-largest city, Mandalay. Authorities continue search and rescue operations amid ongoing assessments of the damage.
Recent Stories
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties
China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea
More Stories From Middle East
-
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,71917 seconds ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother36 seconds ago
-
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake50 seconds ago
-
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March30 minutes ago
-
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother31 minutes ago
-
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes1 hour ago
-
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology2 hours ago
-
European scientists release plans for even bigger atom smasher2 hours ago
-
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies3 hours ago
-
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space3 hours ago
-
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties5 hours ago