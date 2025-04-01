Open Menu

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 2,719

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

NAYPYIDAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28th March has risen to 2,719, with 4,521 people injured and 441 reported missing.

The 7.7-magnitude quake caused widespread destruction, particularly in the capital Naypyidaw and the country’s second-largest city, Mandalay. Authorities continue search and rescue operations amid ongoing assessments of the damage.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Mandalay Naypyidaw Myanmar March From

Recent Stories

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

17 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

36 seconds ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

50 seconds ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

30 minutes ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

31 minutes ago
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

1 hour ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

2 hours ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

3 hours ago
 SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into sp ..

SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space

3 hours ago
 Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in mult ..

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

5 hours ago
 China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea

China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East