Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 2,886
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 06:15 PM
NAYPYIDAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886, with 4,639 injured, while 373 people remain missing as search efforts for survivors continue.
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing extensive damage in the capital, Naypyidaw, as well as in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.
Recent Stories
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,8866 minutes ago
-
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitoring platform6 minutes ago
-
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 202521 minutes ago
-
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based Evaluation Framewor ..1 hour ago
-
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards1 hour ago
-
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands2 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan2 hours ago
-
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre2 hours ago
-
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 20253 hours ago
-
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March3 hours ago
-
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 20353 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 20243 hours ago