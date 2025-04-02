Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

(@FahadShabbir)

NAYPYIDAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886, with 4,639 injured, while 373 people remain missing as search efforts for survivors continue.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing extensive damage in the capital, Naypyidaw, as well as in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.