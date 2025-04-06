Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts following earthquake

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) NAYPYIDAW, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has honoured the UAE Search and Rescue (SAR) Team in recognition of their significant efforts for carrying out humanitarian and relief missions in the areas affected by the recent earthquake that struck Myanmar, resulting in major loss of life and property.
During the ceremony, the Minister of Social Welfare and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs of Myanmar commended the UAE’s prominent humanitarian role and its swift and effective support for countries affected by natural disasters. He affirmed that the presence of the UAE team had a tangible impact in saving lives and alleviating the suffering of those affected.
He honoured Colonel Muzaffar Mohammed Al Amri, Commander of the UAE Search and Rescue Team, and Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Mohammed Al Kaabi, Deputy Commander of the team, commending their professional competence, the team's outstanding efforts, and fruitful cooperation with local authorities and international teams on the ground.
During the ceremony, an update was presented on the latest developments in the search and rescue operations. The minister officially announced the cessation of all field operations after the completion of the urgent response phase.
The event also included the exchange of commemorative plaques between the UAE Search and Rescue Team and their counterparts from Myanmar, Vietnam, Singapore, and France. Discussions were held on operational plans and the sharing of expertise to enhance the future preparedness of emergency response teams.
At the conclusion of the team’s mission, Colonel Muzaffar Mohammed Al Amri expressed his pride in receiving the honour, stating that it reflects the international community’s confidence in the competence and high readiness of the UAE rescue teams to respond in emergency situations. He emphasised that the recognition acknowledges the major field efforts made by team members under challenging and exceptional conditions.
Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Mohammed Al Kaabi highlighted that the recognition embodies the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach, guided by the wise leadership, by standing in solidarity with people affected by crises and disasters around the world.
He added that the team is proud to represent the UAE in such missions, carrying a message of solidarity and peace that transcends borders, and reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to supporting affected communities and reinforcing the UAE’s presence in global humanitarian efforts.
In response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the UAE swiftly dispatched the search and rescue team to support efforts in Myanmar following the earthquake. This continues to embody the nation’s values of cooperation, solidarity, and global unity, through the prompt assistance to those injured and affected, and the alleviation of their suffering — a deeply rooted humanitarian role the UAE consistently upholds around the world.
