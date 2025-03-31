Myanmar Quake Death Toll Hits 1,700
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 10:33 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) NAYPYIDAW, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) - The toll from Myanmar's earthquake continued to rise on Sunday, as foreign rescue teams and aid rushed into the country, where hospitals were overwhelmed and some communities scrambled to mount rescue efforts with limited resources.
The 7.
7-magnitude quake, one of Myanmar's strongest in a century, jolted the war-torn Southeast Asian nation on Friday, leaving around 1,700 people dead, 3,400 injured and over 300 missing as of Sunday, the government said, according to Reuters.
The U.S. Geological Service's predictive modelling estimated Myanmar's death toll could eventually top 10,000 and losses could exceed the country's annual economic output.
