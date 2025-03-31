Open Menu

Myanmar Quake Death Toll Hits 1,700

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 10:33 AM

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) NAYPYIDAW, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) - The toll from Myanmar's earthquake continued to rise on Sunday, as foreign rescue teams and aid rushed into the country, where hospitals were overwhelmed and some communities scrambled to mount rescue efforts with limited resources.
The 7.

7-magnitude quake, one of Myanmar's strongest in a century, jolted the war-torn Southeast Asian nation on Friday, leaving around 1,700 people dead, 3,400 injured and over 300 missing as of Sunday, the government said, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Geological Service's predictive modelling estimated Myanmar's death toll could eventually top 10,000 and losses could exceed the country's annual economic output.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Century Earthquake Naypyidaw Myanmar March Sunday From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

2 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 minutes ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

4 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

4 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

4 minutes ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

4 minutes ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

5 minutes ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East