Open Menu

Myanmar Quake Death Toll Rises To 3,354

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake climbed to 3,354, with 4,850 injured and 220 missing, state media said on Saturday.

Last Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake, one of Myanmar's strongest in a century, jolted a region home to 28 million, toppling buildings such as hospitals, flattening communities and leaving many without food, water and shelter.

Related Topics

Injured Century Earthquake Water Myanmar Media From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

2 hours ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

9 hours ago
 Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory i ..

Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

9 hours ago
 Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dub ..

Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming ..

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..

10 hours ago
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas s ..

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

11 hours ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

11 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

11 hours ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

11 hours ago
 Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East