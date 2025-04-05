Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake climbed to 3,354, with 4,850 injured and 220 missing, state media said on Saturday.

Last Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake, one of Myanmar's strongest in a century, jolted a region home to 28 million, toppling buildings such as hospitals, flattening communities and leaving many without food, water and shelter.

