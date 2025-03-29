Open Menu

Myanmar’s Earthquake Death Toll Jumps To Over 1,000

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 01:00 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumped to more than 1,000 on Saturday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country’s second-largest city, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

In a statement, the government said that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying, “detailed figures are still being collected.”

The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude. It sent buildings in many areas toppling to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse and burst a dam.

In the capital Naypyidaw, crews worked Saturday to repair damaged roads, while electricity, phone and internet services remained down for most of the city. The earthquake brought down many buildings, including multiple units that housed government civil servants, but that section of the city was blocked off by authorities on Saturday.

In neighbouring Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people — many of whom live in high-rise buildings — and other parts of the country.

Bangkok city authorities said so far six people have been found dead, 26 injured and 47 are still missing, most from a construction site near the capital’s popular Chatuchak market.

