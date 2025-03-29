Myanmar’s Earthquake Death Toll Jumps To Over 1,000
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumped to more than 1,000 on Saturday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country’s second-largest city, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
In a statement, the government said that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying, “detailed figures are still being collected.”
The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude. It sent buildings in many areas toppling to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse and burst a dam.
In the capital Naypyidaw, crews worked Saturday to repair damaged roads, while electricity, phone and internet services remained down for most of the city. The earthquake brought down many buildings, including multiple units that housed government civil servants, but that section of the city was blocked off by authorities on Saturday.
In neighbouring Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people — many of whom live in high-rise buildings — and other parts of the country.
Bangkok city authorities said so far six people have been found dead, 26 injured and 47 are still missing, most from a construction site near the capital’s popular Chatuchak market.
Recent Stories
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,0002 minutes ago
-
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network14 hours ago
-
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,25114 hours ago
-
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissioner-General14 hours ago
-
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime Minister; witnesses ..14 hours ago
-
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon16 hours ago
-
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 202617 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, Grand Imam of Al-Az ..17 hours ago
-
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 202418 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during National Reading Month18 hours ago
-
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue18 hours ago
-
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 billion housing benefi ..19 hours ago