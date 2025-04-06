(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) NAYPYIDAW, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – The death toll from Myanmar's 7.9-magnitude earthquake rose to 3,471 as of Saturday, the state-run daily The Mirror reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the earthquake has also injured 4,671 people and left 214 missing as of Saturday.

It added that local and international rescue organisations had rescued 653 people trapped in buildings after the earthquake, and 682 bodies had been retrieved from the rubble.

In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has urgently dispatched a search and rescue team, comprising members from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, to support efforts for save people affected by earthquake in Myanmar.

The UAE search and rescue team is continuing to support those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar by providing relief, demonstrating UAE’s global humanitarian aid efforts. The search and rescue operation will take place across six locations in Myanmar, with teams working in rotating morning and evening shifts to expedite response efforts and reach as many affected areas as possible.